Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting, the CM said the process of delivering peoples' right to their doorsteps has begun, adding that distribution of big gifts to the people of Punjab on the occasion of Ramadan has commenced.

The meeting was briefed by the authorities concerned that a fool-proof system has been developed to ensure transparent distribution of the largest Ramadan relief package to the beneficiaries. The distribution is being monitored with the help of a live dashboard and advanced technology. A helpline has been set up which will be formally launched tomorrow.

Beneficiaries will be able to register complaints through the helpline.

The chief minister was apprised that data of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) beneficiaries is being used for the distribution of Ramadan Nigahban relief packages.

It was further briefed that the distribution of Ramadan relief packages will officially start from 2nd of Ramadan, and will be completed by 10th of Ramadan. For the first time in the history of Punjab, Ramadan package is being delivered to every deserving person's home.

The CM directed to ensure high quality of Ramadan package items. "I will not tolerate complaints about the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and other food items,” she said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab From Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

20 minutes ago
 Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln d ..

Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain

42 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

55 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote in ..

Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment

37 minutes ago
 BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons i ..

BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day

44 minutes ago
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues

44 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

56 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

1 hour ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

1 hour ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

1 hour ago
 BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan