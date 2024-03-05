Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday.

Presiding over a meeting, the CM said the process of delivering peoples' right to their doorsteps has begun, adding that distribution of big gifts to the people of Punjab on the occasion of Ramadan has commenced.

The meeting was briefed by the authorities concerned that a fool-proof system has been developed to ensure transparent distribution of the largest Ramadan relief package to the beneficiaries. The distribution is being monitored with the help of a live dashboard and advanced technology. A helpline has been set up which will be formally launched tomorrow.

Beneficiaries will be able to register complaints through the helpline.

The chief minister was apprised that data of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) beneficiaries is being used for the distribution of Ramadan Nigahban relief packages.

It was further briefed that the distribution of Ramadan relief packages will officially start from 2nd of Ramadan, and will be completed by 10th of Ramadan. For the first time in the history of Punjab, Ramadan package is being delivered to every deserving person's home.

The CM directed to ensure high quality of Ramadan package items. "I will not tolerate complaints about the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and other food items,” she said.