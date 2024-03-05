Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviewed the distribution and monitoring of Ramadan Nigahban Relief Programme, here on Tuesday.
Presiding over a meeting, the CM said the process of delivering peoples' right to their doorsteps has begun, adding that distribution of big gifts to the people of Punjab on the occasion of Ramadan has commenced.
The meeting was briefed by the authorities concerned that a fool-proof system has been developed to ensure transparent distribution of the largest Ramadan relief package to the beneficiaries. The distribution is being monitored with the help of a live dashboard and advanced technology. A helpline has been set up which will be formally launched tomorrow.
Beneficiaries will be able to register complaints through the helpline.
The chief minister was apprised that data of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) and BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) beneficiaries is being used for the distribution of Ramadan Nigahban relief packages.
It was further briefed that the distribution of Ramadan relief packages will officially start from 2nd of Ramadan, and will be completed by 10th of Ramadan. For the first time in the history of Punjab, Ramadan package is being delivered to every deserving person's home.
The CM directed to ensure high quality of Ramadan package items. "I will not tolerate complaints about the quality of flour, ghee, sugar and other food items,” she said.
Recent Stories
Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass
Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman
Pakistan’s share in textiles is only 18.06 bln dollars: Dr Tanveer Hussain
PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans
Lahore Chamber brings forth strategy to promote investment
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues
US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur
China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..
First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass20 minutes ago
-
BRT makes record commutation of 3,45,000 persons in single day44 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on substandard gas cylinders continues44 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur1 hour ago
-
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls1 hour ago
-
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing1 hour ago
-
Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral cooperation1 hour ago
-
Course on latest Amendments, Enactments in HR laws, focusing on Women and Children held1 hour ago
-
DC inaugurates tree plantation campaign1 hour ago
-
Clean Punjab campaign underway1 hour ago
-
Haripur police ensures fool proof security for polio teams by deputing 1100 policemen1 hour ago