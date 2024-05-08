Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Health Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting to review health reforms, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024)

The chief minister expressed her dismay over the previous government not paying any attention to the public health issues. She expressed her severe indignation over the loss of Rs. 4 billion caused to the government exchequer in the Murree hospital project. The meeting decided that legal action would be taken agianst those who caused huge losses to the government exchequer by delaying the project. The CM said it was highly heart-rending and deplorable to impede provision of health facilities to people during the previous government’s tenure. “It is our duty to safeguard people’s money and we cannot permit its loss. We want to establish state-of-the-art health facilities for people in every district. We will provide high quality treatment facilities to the common man.”

The proposal to establish a medical college with the help of public-private partnership in Attock, Mianwali, Vehari, Bhakkar and Jhelum was reviewed.

A comprehensive briefing was given on the construction, rehabilitation of hospitals: ‘Clinic on Wheels’, free medicines and other matters, along with undertaking health reforms and other affairs were reviewed during the meeting.

The CM ordered early completion of 2,500 BHUs and 300 RHCs upgradation projects. She ordered to undertake prompt measures for establishment of a new hospital in Murree. She ordered to ensure provision of angiography machines in Jhelum, Attock, Mianwali, Murree, Sahiwal and Sialkot hospitals.

Senator Perviaz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Auranzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers for SHC&ME Khawaja Salman Rafiq, P&SHC Khawaja Imran Nazir, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary and other officials participated in the meeting.

