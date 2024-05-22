Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Prison Reforms
Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the prison reforms in the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, reviewed the prison reforms in the province.
She directed the authorities concerned that new jails be set up outside the city. She directed them to present a comprehensive plan in this regard.
The chief minister approved a project to revamp Bakshi Khanas and lock-ups across Punjab.
She also gave in principle approval for the establishment of women's jails in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi.
Earlier, a concern was raised in the meeting about possible external contacts of criminals with the prisoners.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other relevant officers were also present.
Recent Stories
Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases
Joint session on heatwave awareness held
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander
Arab praise as Ireland, Norway, Spain recognise Palestinian state
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO
New findings illuminate details about SW China ancient capital
Academic Staff of QAU meet Chairman HEC
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointin ..
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Courts award jail terms to three drug peddlers in separate cases8 minutes ago
-
Joint session on heatwave awareness held8 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital hosts World Fistula Day event8 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander4 minutes ago
-
Under training ASsP of 50th Common visit CPO4 minutes ago
-
Admin, PESCO to launch joint operation against power pilferers, defaulters4 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi writes letter to CM for appointing VCs at 25 KP unive ..4 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab inaugurates upgraded Khadimat Center Liaquat Bagh4 minutes ago
-
CM reviews revamping of Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi4 minutes ago
-
Lahore police registered over 13,000 cases against electricity thieves3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of student’s torture by cleric3 minutes ago
-
People do not know importance, benefits of voting: DEC Larkana3 minutes ago