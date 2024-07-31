Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews 471 Road Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2024 | 07:41 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting on Wednesday, reviewed 471 road projects under the Road Rehabilitation Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a special meeting on Wednesday, reviewed 471 road projects under the Road Rehabilitation Programme.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to start construction of roads in the province by September 15. She agreed to complete the Roads Rehabilitation Program by June 30.

The CM reviewed 75 projects of road rehabilitation in villages under Rural Roads Rehabilitation Program. She said with a budget outlay of Rs 192 billion, also start work on rural roads by Sep 15.

Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities concerned to undertake construction and rehabilitation of Kartarpur Corridor.

She said GT Road to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Ring Road will be constructed and expanded, adding that 93 km-long road from Multan to Vehari will also be constructed and repaired. Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road and Kumahan interchange 24 km-road will also be constructed and repaired. “We will take the lead by completing 5-year’s work in a single year” she said.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Provincial Communications Minister Sohaib Ahmed Malik attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal and other relevant officers were also present.

