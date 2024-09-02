Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has reviewed the Green Transport System project under which 5,000 electric buses will be run across Punjab

In the first phase 1,000 buses would be provided to start the project in major cities of Punjab and in five years, an 'end-to-end' green transport system will be launched in major cities.

In a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Liu Junhua, Chairman of Chinese vehicle company Chongqing CRR Hang Tong, here on Monday, the CM discussed the launch of a proposed Green Transport System Project in Punjab.

The CM said, “We want a complete green transport system for the people of big cities. China is leading in every sphere of life, we are eager to benefit from their cooperation and expertise” the CM said.

She said that traffic jam is a big problem, environmental pollution is also increasing, adding that people are increasingly being attracted towards electric vehicles. “We are eager to benefit from China's skills in the transport sector” she pledged.

CM Maryam Nawaz said Chinese transport companies will be welcomed in Lahore and will be fully supported. She added, “We want to run bullet trains, metro buses and electrified buses in every district of Punjab. Many areas of Lahore need a transport system. We want to completely redesign the transport system of Punjab.

We want transport infrastructure, bus stops, charging system and other facilities.”

CM Maryam Nawaz requested a comprehensive transport system plan from the Chinese consortium. She assured them of her full support and cooperation for the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in Punjab. She noted that Shehbaz Sharif launched Orange Line and Metrobus system quite successfully. She added friendship with a country like China is a source of happiness.

The Chinese delegation briefed the CM about the unified charging system for e-transport, and the bus stop mini shopping mall model. Liu Junhua Chairman Heng Tong said, “Lahore is a beautiful city with its gardens and pleasant weather.” He also expressed his pleasure at seeing Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz actively engaged in public service.

The delegation included Huang Juman, Jian Xingyu, Zhou Zheng, Rao Minghua, Mrs. Zhang, Cheng Qiang, Shahryar Arshad Chishti, Faisal Ahmad Siddiqui, Khurram Mirza, Shahryar Hassan, Faisal Shuja and Anwar Saeed.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sher Dil, Principal Secretary to CM Sajid Zafar Dal, Secretary Implementation Danish Afzal and other relevant officers were also present.