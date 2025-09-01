Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Flood Situation, Orders Expanded Rescue Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews flood situation, orders expanded rescue operations

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Trimmu Barrage near Jhang to review the flood situation and receive a detailed briefing at the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Trimmu Barrage near Jhang to review the flood situation and receive a detailed briefing at the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control room.

Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar informed her that the largest-ever flood wave in history had passed through the barrage. Owing to timely measures, not only Multan but other vulnerable areas were protected from major damage, said a handout issued here on Monday.

The CM was apprised that, prior to the flood’s arrival, approximately 298,000 people and 119,000 livestock had been safely evacuated to secure locations in Jhang. Fodder and feed are being provided to animals, with 102 livestock workers deployed across villages to ensure veterinary care. In Jhang, 181 villages have been affected, with 21 relief camps accommodating around 750 displaced people.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to expand rescue operations so that no person is left behind, stressing the use of drones, thermal imaging cameras, and advanced technology for search and rescue. She said, “Wherever help is needed, it will be delivered. We will end Jhang’s long-standing deprivations. Allah Almighty has given us the responsibility to protect our people, and safeguarding lives and properties in populated areas remains our foremost priority.”

She clarified that the government has not interfered in technical matters related to embankment breaches and emphasized that decisions were guided by expert advice to protect communities. The CM also praised the tireless efforts of the district administration and lauded Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar, and their teams for their dedicated service in ensuring the safe evacuation of flood victims.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

17 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

5 minutes ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

13 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

13 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

13 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

13 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

24 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

13 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

18 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan