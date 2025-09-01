- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Flood Situation, Orders Expanded Rescue Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Trimmu Barrage near Jhang to review the flood situation and receive a detailed briefing at the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control room.
Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar informed her that the largest-ever flood wave in history had passed through the barrage. Owing to timely measures, not only Multan but other vulnerable areas were protected from major damage, said a handout issued here on Monday.
The CM was apprised that, prior to the flood’s arrival, approximately 298,000 people and 119,000 livestock had been safely evacuated to secure locations in Jhang. Fodder and feed are being provided to animals, with 102 livestock workers deployed across villages to ensure veterinary care. In Jhang, 181 villages have been affected, with 21 relief camps accommodating around 750 displaced people.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to expand rescue operations so that no person is left behind, stressing the use of drones, thermal imaging cameras, and advanced technology for search and rescue. She said, “Wherever help is needed, it will be delivered. We will end Jhang’s long-standing deprivations. Allah Almighty has given us the responsibility to protect our people, and safeguarding lives and properties in populated areas remains our foremost priority.”
She clarified that the government has not interfered in technical matters related to embankment breaches and emphasized that decisions were guided by expert advice to protect communities. The CM also praised the tireless efforts of the district administration and lauded Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar, and their teams for their dedicated service in ensuring the safe evacuation of flood victims.
