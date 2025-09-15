Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Reviews Flood Relief Operations In Alipur
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Alipur, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh severely affected by the recent floods, to review rescue and relief operations
She inspected flood-hit areas of Alipur city and the relief camp established at Government High school Alipur, said a handout issued here on Monday.
She inspected flood-hit areas of Alipur city and the relief camp established at Government High school Alipur, said a handout issued here on Monday.
The CM handed over financial assistance cheques to families who lost their loved ones during the disaster. She met with flood victims, expressed her condolences, and assured them of full government support for rehabilitation at the earliest.
In a compassionate gesture, Maryam Nawaz served food herself and distributed meals among women and children, before sitting with them to share a meal. Several young girls embraced the chief minister to show their affection.
Fulfilling the wish of a young girl at the camp, she also played cricket, bowled a few deliveries, and cheered when the child hit the ball.
Later, she spent time in a makeshift classroom set up in the camp, conversed with children, and inquired about their studies.
Reviewing facilities at the camp, the chief minister inspected the provision of food, medical aid, and other essential services. She distributed gifts among displaced families and thanked the Pakistan Navy for their active role in rescue and relief efforts.
Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh and DG PDMA briefed her that 147 villages in the district were severely affected, impacting more than 394,000 people. Alipur tehsil was among the worst-hit areas, with 26 villages inundated. A total of 37 relief camps and eight tent cities had been established to accommodate displaced families.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to stand by flood victims and ensure their complete rehabilitation while continuing relief and rescue operations.
