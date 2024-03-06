Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricing

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed her determination to alleviate the impact of record-high inflation, particularly on food prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024)

Addressing a press conference at Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday, she said that directives had been issued to the administration across Punjab to enforce stringent price control measures and curb hoarding.

Emphasising zero-tolerance policy for overpricing, Maryam highlighted ongoing raids by the district administration officials to address the issue of sale of daily-use items at inflated rates and creation of artificial shortages. With price control committees activated, she urged storage facility owners to register themselves wit the relevant department in three days for an effective government oversight.

The CM pledged strict action against any attempts to disrupt law and order, warning of consequences for those damaging public property. Acknowledging the inadequacy of a one-time relief to over 30 million people, Maryam detailed the Negahban Ration Programme's special relief package. The initiative includes 6.5 million bags with QR codes, digitally verified and distributed to deserving families using NADRA and BISP data.

The CM directed the Punjab Food Authority to ensure quality control, discouraging the sale of substandard items contributing to widespread health issues. She revealed her plans for a province-wide survey in the coming months to establish a Punjab Socioeconomic Registry, addressing the broader challenge of poverty.