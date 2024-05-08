Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Stresses Awareness Among Public On World Thalassemia Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses awareness among public on World Thalassemia Day

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that there is a dire need to impart awareness among the people to protect them from the thalassemia disease

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that there is a dire need to impart awareness among the people to protect them from the thalassemia disease.

In her message on the World Thalassemia Awareness Day, the CM said: “We have to make a pledge to continue our struggle so as to make Pakistan Thalassemia-Free”.

The basic objective on the World Thalassemia Day is to create awareness about this disease among people, she said. It is highly painful for the thalassemia patients to undergo blood transfusion. Every thalassemia patient deserves special attention from society. There is a constant need for blood transfusion and medical treatment in thalassemia disease. A genetic test before marriage can prevent the thalassemia disease. Thalassemia patients can be greatly helped by donating them blood.”

