Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Torture Of Woman In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an assault on homeless women in Sargodha, emphasizing that any form of violence against women and children is unacceptable.
The CM said, “Women and children are my red line. Any act of violence, at any level, is intolerable. The safety and dignity of women traveling in public transport will be ensured under all circumstances.”
The incident took place in Jhawarian, Sargodha, where a bus driver and conductor attacked homeless women during a dispute over fare. A viral video on social media showed the helpless women crying for help as they were mercilessly beaten.
Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directives, Jhawarian Police, under the supervision of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, took immediate action and arrested the accused, bus driver Shaukat and conductor Shamsher. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them.
The CM has ordered strict measures to prevent violence against women in public transport and announced that a dedicated bus service for rural women will soon be launched to provide a safe and respectful travel experience.
