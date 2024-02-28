Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Police Torture Of Boy
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2024 | 11:21 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged torture of a 12-year-old child in Mughalpura's police station
The chief minister sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) about it. No one is allowed to take law into one’s hands and action will be taken against the responsible, the CM concluded.
