Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of police torture of boy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged torture of a 12-year-old child in Mughalpura's police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an incident of alleged torture of a 12-year-old child in Mughalpura's police station.

The chief minister sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) about it. No one is allowed to take law into one’s hands and action will be taken against the responsible, the CM concluded.