Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes note of schoolteacher torture

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of a torture incident, committed against a teacher at the Government High School 9/95 L, Sahiwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of a torture incident, committed against a teacher at the Government High school 9/95 L, Sahiwal.

She sought a report from Commissioner Sahiwal in this regard and ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest.

The CM ordered to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured schoolteacher. She strongly condemned the attack, committed by boys on their teacher. She said, “Attack being perpetrated on a schoolteacher is unacceptable under any circumstance. The respect of a teacher is mandatory in civilised societies.”