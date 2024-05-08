Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Note Of Schoolteacher Torture
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:56 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of a torture incident, committed against a teacher at the Government High School 9/95 L, Sahiwal
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of a torture incident, committed against a teacher at the Government High school 9/95 L, Sahiwal.
She sought a report from Commissioner Sahiwal in this regard and ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest.
The CM ordered to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured schoolteacher. She strongly condemned the attack, committed by boys on their teacher. She said, “Attack being perpetrated on a schoolteacher is unacceptable under any circumstance. The respect of a teacher is mandatory in civilised societies.”
Recent Stories
2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held
European stocks rise but Wall Street slips
Pakistan Jr. Tennis team for South Asian Tennis Championship announced
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqb ..
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar
World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged
Jam Kamal urges Pakistan-Belarus trade boost: Potential yet to be fully exploite ..
Seminar on role of youth in building lasting peace, promoting tolerance held
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Government establishes wheat procurement center at Havelian43 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition showcases abstract expressionist paintings by Sherzada Khalid Iqbal43 minutes ago
-
Police recovers body of youngster, netted killer43 minutes ago
-
UK House of Lords' member Sayeeda Warsi calls on Deputy PM Dar43 minutes ago
-
World Thalassaemia Day: Blood donation camp arranged43 minutes ago
-
Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships50 minutes ago
-
300,000 MT wheat to be procured from leftover areas: CM50 minutes ago
-
World Bank delegation visits Planning and Development Department KP48 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcases artistry of Jimmy Engineer at NCA54 minutes ago
-
President Zardari concludes 3-day Quetta visit, returns to Islamabad54 minutes ago
-
Women's University Swabi Celebrates Labor Day with Special Tribute to Staff1 hour ago
-
Collaborations, all-inclusive policy interventions pertinent to reliable energy access in Pakistan: ..1 hour ago