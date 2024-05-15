Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Journalist Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2024 | 08:34 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of journalist murder

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of murder of journalist Ashfaq Ahmed in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken note of murder of journalist Ashfaq Ahmed in Muzaffargarh.

The CM said those involved in the murder should be brought to justice and sought a report from the IGP Punjab on the matter.

The chief minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, and prayed for forgiveness and higher ranks of the deceased soul in the heavens.

