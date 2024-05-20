Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of School Roof Collapse In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of death of a young student in a roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of death of a young student in a roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh.

The CM said those guilty of negligence should be identified and punished as per law.

She sought a report from DC Muzaffargarh in the matter.

The Chief Minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured students.

