- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of school roof collapse in Muzaffargarh
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of School Roof Collapse In Muzaffargarh
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of death of a young student in a roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of death of a young student in a roof collapse of a school in Muzaffargarh.
The CM said those guilty of negligence should be identified and punished as per law.
She sought a report from DC Muzaffargarh in the matter.
The Chief Minister offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. She directed the authorities concerned to provide best treatment facilities to the injured students.
Recent Stories
ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April
Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism
Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in siz ..
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport
Man City win historic fourth straight Premier League title
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers
World Water Forum opens in Bali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism4 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara ensures security for industrialists, foreign workers6 minutes ago
-
Climate resilient strategy chalked out for Traffic Police to perform duty in sizzling summer6 minutes ago
-
DPM Ishaq Dar in Astana to attend SCO FMs' moot6 minutes ago
-
11 apprehended for carrying illegal arms6 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar receives 170 more students at Lahore Airport11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police nab 303 drug peddlers11 minutes ago
-
FC KP advances healthcare with new teaching hospital in Peshawar11 minutes ago
-
06 stolen motorcycles recovered11 minutes ago
-
Muqam receives students retuning from Kyrgyzstan by special plane15 minutes ago
-
PA illegal recruitment: LHC reserved verdict on Parvez Elahi's bail plea15 minutes ago
-
Police carried out search operations in different areas15 minutes ago