Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Triple Murder
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the killing of three persons in Lahore
The CM sought a report from the CCPO Lahore and directed him to take immediate legal action against the culprits.
She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.
