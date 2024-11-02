Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of triple murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the killing of three persons in Lahore.

The CM sought a report from the CCPO Lahore and directed him to take immediate legal action against the culprits.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.