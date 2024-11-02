Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Triple Murder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of triple murder

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the killing of three persons in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of the killing of three persons in Lahore.

The CM sought a report from the CCPO Lahore and directed him to take immediate legal action against the culprits.

She offered condolences and expressed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Family From

Recent Stories

CM Bugti stresses for educating youth to reject en ..

CM Bugti stresses for educating youth to reject enemy's propaganda

4 minutes ago
 Hindu community celebrated "Dewali"

Hindu community celebrated "Dewali"

4 minutes ago
 Chhipa's expressed greets for Hindu community on D ..

Chhipa's expressed greets for Hindu community on Diwali

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews price control measures, digit ..

Commissioner reviews price control measures, digitalization

4 minutes ago
 Health minister calls for unified effort in medica ..

Health minister calls for unified effort in medical training, hospital services

4 minutes ago
 WDDB, Pakistan Railways agree to enhance travel fa ..

WDDB, Pakistan Railways agree to enhance travel facilities for women

4 minutes ago
Journalists enjoy freedom in Pakistan: Governor Te ..

Journalists enjoy freedom in Pakistan: Governor Tessori

4 minutes ago
 Kazi declares SCO as well-timed, productive

Kazi declares SCO as well-timed, productive

4 minutes ago
 Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabi ..

Dr Farooq fears' Delhi's nefarious move to destabilize coalition government

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi launches in ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi launches initiative for comprehensive jai ..

4 minutes ago
 CTO Islamabad briefs traffic officers, orders enha ..

CTO Islamabad briefs traffic officers, orders enhanced performance

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed p ..

Kashmiri HR activist lambastes Delhi's installed puppet Lt. Governor for forced ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan