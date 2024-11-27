Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Firing On Students Of Primary School In Chung

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of a firing incident on the students of a Primary school in Chung.

The CM sought a report from CCPO Lahore in this regard and directed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured students.

