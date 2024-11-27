- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of primary school in Ch ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Takes Notice Of Firing On Students Of Primary School In Chung
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of a firing incident on the students of a Primary school in Chung.
The CM sought a report from CCPO Lahore in this regard and directed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured students.
