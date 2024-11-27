Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of firing on students of primary school in Chung

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of a firing incident on the students of a primary school in Chung

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken strict notice of a firing incident on the students of a Primary school in Chung.

The CM sought a report from CCPO Lahore in this regard and directed to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured students.