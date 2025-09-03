Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif takes notice of shop closures during Multan visit

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the closure of shops during her visit to Multan to review flood relief activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed strong displeasure over the closure of shops during her visit to Multan to review flood relief activities.

According to a handout, she directed the authorities concerned to immediately submit a report, making it clear that public inconvenience during official visits will not be tolerated.