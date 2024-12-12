Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to establish joint working group with China to curb environmental pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proposed to establish a joint working group with China to eliminate environmental pollution in Shanghai

According to handout issued here on Thursday, the Beijing-Punjab Working Group will work on knowledge sharing, policy making, capacity building, data sharing and technology transfer. Green urban planning, green energy, e-transport will be made possible through Beijing-Punjab Working Group collaboration to reduce carbon emissions.

Addressing a special meeting on climate change and environment in Shanghai, the CM said, “When I visited China after 32 years, I saw a new China, which people call a modern miracle of present time. China has completely changed and its development is a beacon for Pakistan and other developing countries. China is a living economic miracle and its development in every sector is miraculous. China is a world leader in terms of infrastructure, trained human resource and is a miracle in respect of industrial development. China has stunned the world by completely controlling environmental and air pollution.”

She paid tribute to the Chinese Minister of Environment. She said the Chinese Minister of Environment, who is an expert in the field of environment, is a highly capable personality. The Chinese Minister of Environment has improved China's environment and made the people breathe easily. China's effective and long-term measures depict its commitment for improving the environment.

For the first time, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a vision of a common destination, she said. The Chinese President is not only involving others in his fruits of hard work but also sharing his accomplishments with them, she added. China is supporting countries suffering from hazards of environmental pollution. The smog problem in Pakistan has become serious in the last few years. China has wriggled out 800 million people out of poverty and elevated their economic status, she remarked.

“Punjab is a large province and I am its chief executive with a population of 15 crore people. The largest province is facing environmental problems. I want to make Punjab economically stable and a public welfare province. I want such a Punjab where people feel that the government cares about them like a mother. I am determined to make Punjab environmentally strong and resilient. The dynamic and active Senior Minister of Punjab is working day and night for environmental improvement.

The Senior Minister is undertaking steps to improve environment of the province” the CM said.

She added the Senior Minister presented a workable and commendable agenda for climate change and for improvement of the environment. Usually, smog spells in Pakistan lasts for 100 to 120 days. Smog cannot be eliminated overnight, short, medium and long-term planning is being undertaken for its eradication. China's lofty ambitions regarding smog are worthy of imitation and appreciation. I took awareness about China's steps to eliminate smog during my visit of Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance. I got the opportunity to learn, understand and discuss many things with the experts at the Blue Tech Air Alliance. The smog ended in a few days and we are trying to find out the reasons for it.

The CM said “We are determined to take every possible step to provide a clean environment to the people of Punjab. We have to close schools, industries and other sectors when smog spell arrives. business, life and every work comes to a standstill due to smog. We are working on a daily basis to control air pollution. I gave the first comprehensive climate change, action plan and policy right after assuming my office. Environment-friendly reforms are being introduced in the agriculture, transport and industrial sectors. We are introducing mechanization and e-mechanization to bring innovation in the agriculture sector. Innovation is being brought by changing old and traditional methods of agriculture. The residue of crops burning is being effectively controlled.”

The Punjab government is replacing old agricultural machinery with agricultural equipment like super seeder.”

She added, “We introduced Punjab's first e-transport policy and are gradually converting traditional transport to e-transport on the pattern of China. We are ensuring vehicle fitness certification to prevent environmental pollution. The Punjab government is ensuring an environmentally friendly policy by undertaking real time monitoring of industrial units. Steps are being taken to relocate industry out of cities on the Chinese model.”

She said that a solar panel project has already been launched in Punjab before paying a China visit. Collaboration is being done with the Chinese companies for solar panel project. People are facing economic hardships due to hiked electricity prices. Punjab is gradually being shifted to clean energy, green energy and solar projects, she added.