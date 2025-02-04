Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to inaugurate Horse & Cattle Show on Feb 9

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the “Horse & Cattle Show 2025,” which will set new international standards and highlight Punjab’s cultural heritage while supporting the agricultural community

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced the “Horse & Cattle Show 2025,” which will set new international standards and highlight Punjab’s cultural heritage while supporting the agricultural community.

The Chief Minister will officially inaugurate the event on February 9. The theme of this year’s show is “Unity, Progress, and Restoration of Culture.” The show is another significant milestone for the Punjab government to promote the province’s rich cultural traditions and encourage farmers.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, the three-day National Horse and Cattle Show will begin on February 10. It will feature the participation of 70 international teams, making it the first such event in 30 years. The National Horse & Cattle Show was first organized in 1964. The show will take place at various locations in Lahore from February 9 to 23, 2025.

The Horse & Cattle Show provides farmers with an invaluable platform to display their livestock and gain recognition for their efforts. The event will include exciting competitions such as spear-throwing, archery, buzkashi, and polo, where skilled horse riders will demonstrate their expertise. In addition, cultural festivals, flower exhibitions, and flower decoration contests will be held.

From February 13 to 23, children’s games and other entertainment events will be arranged.

A music festival, celebrating traditional Punjabi food, beverages, and music, will run from February 14 to 16. A ‘Sufi Festival’ will take place on February 19, paying tribute to Punjab's Sufi heritage. Traditional Kabaddi competitions will be held on February 18 and 19, and a car show for unique vehicle enthusiasts is scheduled for February 16.

CM Maryam Nawaz, in a statement, said the Horse & Cattle Show is a gift for the people of Punjab, especially the farmers. This fair not only celebrates Punjab’s culture but also promotes its agricultural heritage. After 30 years, the show has been revived with international participation, restoring its grandeur, she added.

She added, “The revitalization of Punjab’s agriculture and traditions reflects our deep love for the province and its people. The Punjab government’s priority is to boost agriculture, farmers’ prosperity, and preserve the rich cultural fabric of Punjab. These events also foster unity, harmony, and solidarity among the people of Punjab. This land is one of love, and there is no place for hatred.”

A Steering Committee, led by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, has been tasked with organizing the event. Under her leadership, the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has been preparing for the Horse & Cattle Show for the past four months.