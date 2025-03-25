Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers under Punjab Wheat Incentive Program

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:08 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched 1,000 free tractors scheme for the wheat farmers under ‘CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Program’
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally launched 1,000 free tractors scheme for the wheat farmers under ‘CM Punjab Wheat Incentive Program’.
The CM held a digital balloting for the ‘wheat cultivation prize scheme’ by pressing a button of free tractors program for the farmers, here on Tuesday. The first tractor in the wheat cultivation drive was given to a female farmer from Bahawalnagar named Kausar Parveen.
The CM personally called and congratulated the successful farmers on getting free tractors. She also personally called Muhammad Iqbal belonging to Jhang and congratulated him on getting a free tractor under the digital balloting program on which the farmer expressed gratitude to CM Punjab for personally calling him.
CM Maryam Nawaz called Salman Ahmed, a farmer belonging to Mandi Bahauddin, and told him about winning a free tractor in the wheat cultivation balloting program.
She said, “The Punjab government has launched multiple projects for the uplift of farmers including Green Tractor, Kisan Card, and Super Seeder.” She added, “By the grace of Allah Almighty, wheat cultivation will yield bumper crop, I pray for the well-being and prosperity of my farmer brothers.”
The CM was informed in a briefing that 57,733 farmers with more than 12.5 acres of land applied for the free tractor scheme in the “Wheat Cultivation” drive. After undergoing scrutiny and verification process, 21,496 farmers were found eligible to apply for the balloting process. 55 horsepower tractors will be given free of cost to 1,000 successful farmers in the balloting process. All the farmers will be provided tractors within three months. It was further apprised in the briefing that wheat was cultivated on 560,000 acres of land in Punjab.
