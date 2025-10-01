Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscores respect, welfare of senior citizens

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that senior citizens are a vital part of society and it is the foremost duty of all to ensure their dignity, respect, and welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025)

In her message on the International Day of Older Persons, she said elders are a reflection of the past, a guiding light for the present and a lesson for the future, adding that today’s comforts are the result of their sacrifices and hard work in their youth.

The chief minister termed senior citizens as a national asset and urged the younger generation to wholeheartedly honour and serve them.

CM Maryam Nawaz said the Punjab government is taking concrete measures for the welfare of elderly citizens, including improvement of old-age homes, facilitation for performing Hajj, and provision of free travel on electric buses. She stressed that respecting elders is an integral part of faith and culture, while their life experiences are invaluable assets for coming generations.

She remarked that societies which value their elders always prosper, reiterating that safeguarding the rights of senior citizens and ensuring their ease and comfort is the government’s foremost responsibility.