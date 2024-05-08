Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urges lawyers to resolve their affairs amicably

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged lawyers to amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In her message on the social media website ’X’, she said: “I have directed the IG Police to refrain from using force against lawyers”.

Lawyers should also amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court. Confrontation should be avoided so as to ensure protection of the citizens of Lahore.