Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urges lawyers to resolve their affairs amicably

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged lawyers to amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court (LHC).
In her message on the social media website ’X’, she said: “I have directed the IG Police to refrain from using force against lawyers”.
