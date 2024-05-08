Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Urges Lawyers To Resolve Their Affairs Amicably

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 07:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif urges lawyers to resolve their affairs amicably

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged lawyers to amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court (LHC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has urged lawyers to amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In her message on the social media website ’X’, she said: “I have directed the IG Police to refrain from using force against lawyers”.

Lawyers should also amicably resolve their affairs with the Lahore High Court. Confrontation should be avoided so as to ensure protection of the citizens of Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Punjab Social Media Lawyers From

Recent Stories

Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow f ..

Second UK lawmaker defects to Labour in new blow for PM

38 minutes ago
 PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May ..

PIA announces Pre-Hajj flight operations from May 9

38 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb orders swift completion of CM's 33 special projects

38 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May ..

Farmers advised to start rice cultivation from May 20

38 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

38 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headq ..

Mohsin Naqvi visits Frontier Corps North’s headquarters

38 minutes ago
UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel ..

UK says to expel Russia defence attache for intel role

38 minutes ago
 President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as ..

President approves appointment of Rubina Khalid as BISP Chairperson

38 minutes ago
 Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of Nat ..

Lahore, Karachi to face each other in final of National Women’s One-Day Tourna ..

38 minutes ago
 Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab ..

Two real brothers clinch positions in first Punjab music competition

44 minutes ago
 2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held

2nd symposium on Battery Electric Vehicles held

1 hour ago
 European stocks rise but Wall Street slips

European stocks rise but Wall Street slips

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan