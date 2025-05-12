Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits CMH, inquires after injured officers, soldiers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) to inquire after the officers and soldiers who were injured while courageously repelling Indian aggression

She met with the injured personnel receiving treatment in the surgical ward, spoke to them personally, and offered prayers for their swift and complete recovery.

The CM praised their courage and resilience, stating that their bravery has inspired the entire nation and reinforced the spirit of unity and determination.

Corps Commander Lahore expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for paying a visit.