Open Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Visits Nihonbashi Expressway Project In Tokyo

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visits Nihonbashi Expressway Project in Tokyo

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Metropolitan Expressway Nihonbashi section during her official trip to Tokyo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Metropolitan Expressway Nihonbashi section during her official trip to Tokyo.

She also toured the historic Nihonbashi Bridge, one of Japan’s most iconic landmarks and a popular attraction for pedestrians and visitors, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

Nihonbashi, Tokyo’s renowned waterfront, connects Tokyo Station with several adjoining districts.

To preserve the cultural and historical significance of the ancient Nihonbashi Bridge, Japan is constructing an underground expressway, a mega infrastructure project being developed under a public-private partnership.

The CM was briefed on the project’s eco-friendly features and its role in safeguarding the heritage of Nihonbashi. She also inspected VISTA, the central hub of the Nihonbashi Redevelopment initiative, which integrates modern infrastructure with cultural preservation.

Recent Stories

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has ..

The schedule for the PMS Phase-II examinations has been officially issued by the ..

12 minutes ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will b ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Visits Japan, Punjab Police will be given special infrared and u ..

12 minutes ago
 UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

UN Chief: Give Africa greater say!

27 minutes ago
 Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

Chairman FTT urges to safeguard tobacco farmers

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sana ..

PTI founder availing facilities in jail: Rana Sanaullah

10 minutes ago
 Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug ..

Mangla police busted motorcycle lifters gang, drug peddlers

30 minutes ago
Following President's directives, UAE conducts urg ..

Following President's directives, UAE conducts urgent medical evacuation for pat ..

42 minutes ago
 Using internal, external resources to help address ..

Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: ..

30 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq expresses grief over de ..

30 minutes ago
 Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; ur ..

Heavy rains forecast for Sindh and Balochistan; urban flooding alert issued

30 minutes ago
 1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide ..

1.2 million saplings to be planted during AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive ..

30 minutes ago
 Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

Underpasses and major roads of city dewatered

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan