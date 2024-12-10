- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif vows to uphold human rights, promote equality
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Vows To Uphold Human Rights, Promote Equality
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government was actively working to uphold human rights and create a society where every individual enjoys equal opportunities, justice, and respect
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government was actively working to uphold human rights and create a society where every individual enjoys equal opportunities, justice, and respect.
In her message on International Human Rights Day on Tuesday, she said “Every human being has rights, irrespective of color, race, religion, gender, or status.” She highlighted that islam stands as the greatest advocate for human rights.
The CM underscored that respect for human rights was fundamental to the development and prosperity of any society.
“Protection and promotion of human rights is a vision and top priority of the PML-N,” she said, adding that the government was ensuring access to education, healthcare, religious freedom, freedom of expression, and basic needs for all citizens.
“I urge everyone to promote love, respect, and tolerance in society, as this is the true path to protecting human rights and achieving prosperity,” she appealed.
Recent Stories
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters
NA session to continue till Dec 20
LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case
KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting
DMC students outshines in IMO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob4 minutes ago
-
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA4 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stroke patients at HMC4 minutes ago
-
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College9 minutes ago
-
UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Based violence9 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 11 criminals; Illegal weapons, liquor seized9 minutes ago
-
LESCO to purchase 750,000 single phase meters9 minutes ago
-
NA session to continue till Dec 209 minutes ago
-
LHC upholds death penalty of convict in double murder case1 minute ago
-
KP Assembly body on Revenue, Estate holds meeting1 minute ago
-
DMC students outshines in IMO1 minute ago
-
Police arrested thief gang member; recovered looted cash Rs5.5 mln16 minutes ago