Punjab chief minister meets Prime minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here during the latter's day-long visit to the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here during the latter's day-long visit to the provincial capital.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister in detail about the measures being taken to contain the coronavirus and provide relief to masses.

The prime minister lauded the arrangements and measures taken by the chief minister.