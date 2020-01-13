Punjab Chief Minister message on 8th death anniversary of Arfa Karim

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Arfa Karim lives in our hearts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Arfa Karim lives in our hearts.

In a message on Monday, he said that Arfa Karim brought laurels homes and achieved unusual success in the IT (information technology) field.

She was a symbol of courage and commitment and a ray of hope for the youth, he added.

The CM said that Arfa Karim made the world realise that Pakistani youth were not behind anyone in the IT field. He said that the Punjab government was advancing her mission of promoting IT and several steps had been taken in this regard.