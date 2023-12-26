Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi initiates collaborative efforts with Chinese experts to combat smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday launched a crucial initiative following artificial rain to combat rising smog levels by inviting a special team of environmental experts from China to visit Lahore next week to conduct an in-depth study to find the root causes of escalating smog.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Anti-Smog here in his office, Naqvi said, "It is regrettable that we lack authentic research on the reasons for the surge in smog. It requires more than hearsay and speculation to cope with the incidence of smog. Comprehensive measures to safeguard public health can only be formulated after having authentic data and root causes of the problem."

He urged people to wear face masks as a protective measure against diseases. He directed the authorities concerned to crackdown on sellers of substandard petrol and diesel, emphasizing the need for administrative action against those engaged in such practices.

Naqvi also called for a shift in strategy, advocating for a thorough cleaning of soil from the roads instead of merely sprinkling water. He directed to increase the number of teams responsible for washing roads, ensuring a more effective approach.

During the meeting, environmental and health experts provided detailed insights into the current smog situation. Provincial Ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Dr. Jamal Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Provincial Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Planning and Development board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and secretaries of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.