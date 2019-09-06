Punjab Chief Minister not to be changed: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would not be changed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government ongoing tenure

Talking to a private news channel, he said Usman Buzdar would remain the chief minister of Punjab.

To a question, he said transfer of cases related to Sindh to the courts of Federal capital was not matter related to government.

Chan said the court had only power to transfer a case to other courts.

He was of the view that Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) had no ideological workers.

Chan said leaders of PML-N were not being victimized, adding the cases against opposition leaders were based on accountability.