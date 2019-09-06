UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Not To Be Changed: Nadeem Afzal Chan

Fri 06th September 2019

Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would not be changed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government ongoing tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would not be changed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government ongoing tenure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Usman Buzdar would remain the chief minister of Punjab.

To a question, he said transfer of cases related to Sindh to the courts of Federal capital was not matter related to government.

Chan said the court had only power to transfer a case to other courts.

He was of the view that Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) had no ideological workers.

Chan said leaders of PML-N were not being victimized, adding the cases against opposition leaders were based on accountability.

