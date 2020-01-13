UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Offers Assistance To His Counterpart In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:23 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday telephoned his counterpart in Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, and extended every possible cooperation in the wake of heavy rains and snowfall in his province.

The Punjab government was ready to help the affected people of Balochistan, along with provision of necessary cooperation in relief activities, he added.

"We will not leave our affected brethren alone in this critical moment as helping them is our responsibility," he said.

Buzdar also expressed a deep sense of sorrow over loss of lives and properties in Balochistan. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

