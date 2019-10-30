Punjab Chief Minister offers condolence over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.