Punjab Chief Minister offers condolence over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:48 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir
In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.