UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Offers Condolence Over The Death Of Mother Of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister offers condolence over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Federal Secretary Dr Ejaz Munir.

In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed that may the Almighty grant courage to the family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Expresses Complete Satisfaction Over O ..

7 minutes ago

Traders call off nationwide strike after agreement ..

10 minutes ago

Azadi March was designed by Nawaz Sharif after his ..

34 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to treat former three-time PM Nawaz ..

55 minutes ago

AKPPA meets with MD Private Schools Regulatory Aut ..

10 minutes ago

Three aid workers killed in S.Sudan, suspending Eb ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.