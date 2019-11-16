Punjab Chief Minister offers condolences

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of father of IG Prisons Yousaf Langah and mother-in-law of Director Admin Nawa-i-Waqt Lt-Col (retd) Syed Ahmed Nadeem Qadri.

In his condolence messages, he prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.