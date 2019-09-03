UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Opens 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan' Programme In Hafizabad

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:55 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the first roads construction project under 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan' project in Hafizabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday inaugurated the first roads construction project under 'Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asan' project in Hafizabad.

According to the project details, 1236-KM long carpeted roads would be constructed in rural areas of the province with Rs 15 billion in the first phase of the programme. A 8.3-KM long road would be constructed from Sindhwan Tarrar to Bluno via Mogi.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various development schemes in Kolo Tarrar area of Hafizabad including Government Degree College for Women, eastern side of Hafizabad, emergency centre Rescue-1122 for Pindi Bhattian and Police Khidmat Markaz besides inauguration of tree plantation drive over an area of 58-kanal of state land, retrieved from land-grabbers by planting a sapling.

Addressing the ceremony at Kolo Tarrar, the Chief Minister said that the PTI government had devised a comprehensive strategy to develop backward areas and added that Naya Pakistan Manzilain Aasan project was being launched from Hafizabad district.

He said that approximately 29-KM long four roads' construction projects will be completed at a cost of Rs 320 million. He said that the project would continue for five years to construct carpeted roads in villages.

Usman Buzdar said that 67 development schemes worth Rs 5 billion would be completed in Hafizabad under the annual development programme. Meanwhile, Rs 200 million has been allocated for various projects in the district under the community development programme, he said and added another amount of Rs 150 million has also been allocated for village related development schemes under the SDG programme.

The Chief Minister said that DHQ Hospital Hafizabad would be upgraded. He said that 794-kanal state land had been retrieved during anti-encroachment campaign in the district. During the current year, a target of 90 lakh saplings had been fixed in the monsoon season.

Provincial Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Commissioner and RPO Gujranwala and DC and DPO Hafizabad were also present on the occasion.

