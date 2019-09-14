Punjab Chief Minister orders 100pc implementation of SOPs for dengue control

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, giving special instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia, said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all officers of the health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, giving special instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia , said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all officers of the health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While issuing orders for monitoring the anti-dengue teams, Sardar Buzdar said that the plan chalked out to control dengue disease in Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities should be implemented completely.

He said that dengue would be eliminated by taking practical measures in the field rather than sitting in offices. He said that practical measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease instead of doing merely paperwork.

He warned that no leniency would be tolerated in that regard. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally lead the anti-dengue campaigns, he added.

The CM also ordered for paying special attention to indoors and outdoor surveillance besides providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients.