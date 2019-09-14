UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Orders 100pc Implementation Of SOPs For Dengue Control

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Punjab Chief Minister orders 100pc implementation of SOPs for dengue control

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, giving special instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia, said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all officers of the health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, giving special instructions to the district administration from Saudi Arabia, said that anti-dengue campaign should be carried out more effectively and all officers of the health and administrative departments should ensure 100 per cent implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While issuing orders for monitoring the anti-dengue teams, Sardar Buzdar said that the plan chalked out to control dengue disease in Rawalpindi, Lahore and other cities should be implemented completely.

He said that dengue would be eliminated by taking practical measures in the field rather than sitting in offices. He said that practical measures should be taken to prevent the spread of the disease instead of doing merely paperwork.

He warned that no leniency would be tolerated in that regard. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally lead the anti-dengue campaigns, he added.

The CM also ordered for paying special attention to indoors and outdoor surveillance besides providing the best treatment facilities to the dengue patients.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Lead Saudi Arabia All From Best

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on top in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago

African leaders laud Mugabe at state funeral in di ..

3 minutes ago

Unfinished 271-run stand between centurions Sami a ..

11 minutes ago

Drug seller, proclaimed offender held in Quetta

3 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 marks World First Aid Day

3 minutes ago

Sindh’s Abid (120 n.o.) and Khurram (105) make B ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.