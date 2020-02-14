UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Action Against Artificial Price-hike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 hours ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:50 PM

Punjab Chief Minister orders action against artificial price-hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against those responsible for artificial price-hike in the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that action against hoarders and profiteers should be continued without succumbing to any pressure and the officers should also go to the field for keeping a check on prices.

The sale of essential items should be ensured on fixed rates and legal process should be fulfilled by registering cases against hoarders and illegal profiteers, he added.

He instructed the price control magistrates to check the prices of essential items on daily basis. Those involved in price-hike were malefactors of society, as the law and line departments should play their role in stabilising prices of daily-use items, he added.

The CM stressed that the rights of consumers would be fully protected and added that the number of Kissan platforms had been increased from 82 to 92 in different districts to facilitate citizens.

