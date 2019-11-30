Punjab Chief Minister orders action against murder case accused

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while taking notice of death of a citizen in Kallar Syedan, sought a report from CPO Rawalpindi

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the CM directed to conduct investigation of the incident.

The CM also directed for legal as well as departmental action against the responsible police officials.

Usman Buzdar said that the law was equal for everyone and no one was above the law, adding "No one would be allowed to take law into his hand." He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with the bereaved family members.

Moreover, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, a special team has been constituted under led by the SSP (Investigation).

Two police officials have been arrested after registering case against them.