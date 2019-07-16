UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Early Disposal Of Rainwater

Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures for disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas at the earliest.

He said that departments concerned should pro-actively work in this regard, says a handout issued here on Tuesday.

"I will not tolerate any negligence," he said, saying that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured and relevant officers should also remain available in the field.

Early disposal of accumulated water should be ensured and reports be submitted to the CM office, he added.

