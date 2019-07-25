Punjab Chief Minister orders early disposal of rainwater

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the departments concerned to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised for early disposal of rainwater from low-lying areas.

The CM, in his directive, said that the officials concerned should also remain available in the field till completion of the task, so that people could not face any difficulty in their movement during rain.

Similarly, smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured, he added.