UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Orders Expediting Work On Small Dams In Koh-e-Suleman Range

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Punjab Chief Minister orders expediting work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he gave approval to the engineering and feasibility studies, as experts have identified suitable places for construction of 14 small dams.

The chief minister approved starting work for constructing of small dams at two places Fazala Chowki and Fort Munro in the first phase.

The dams would help overcome damages caused by hill-torrents along with provision of water for irrigation and drinking. Every year, rainwater is lost and it is imperative to store it for daily use.

The chief minister said that the Irrigation Department and experts should join hands and work should be started immediately at five different places of Koh-e-Suleman Range.

Secretary Irrigation, NESPAK experts and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Al Shafar chairs Arab Gulf Security 2 Joint High C ..

2 minutes ago

PAF aircraft crashes near Shorkot

7 minutes ago

Supreme Court to hear Qasim Suri's plea against di ..

48 seconds ago

Football: Spanish La Liga table

49 seconds ago

Brandishing of arms, pillion riding banned during ..

51 seconds ago

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.