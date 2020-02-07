Punjab Chief Minister orders expediting work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on small dams in Koh-e-Suleman Range.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he gave approval to the engineering and feasibility studies, as experts have identified suitable places for construction of 14 small dams.

The chief minister approved starting work for constructing of small dams at two places Fazala Chowki and Fort Munro in the first phase.

The dams would help overcome damages caused by hill-torrents along with provision of water for irrigation and drinking. Every year, rainwater is lost and it is imperative to store it for daily use.

The chief minister said that the Irrigation Department and experts should join hands and work should be started immediately at five different places of Koh-e-Suleman Range.

Secretary Irrigation, NESPAK experts and others attended the meeting.