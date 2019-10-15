UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Chief Minister Orders For Continuing Anti-dengue Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 09:52 PM

Punjab Chief Minister orders for continuing anti-dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered for continuing anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and giving full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for treatment of patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered for continuing anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and giving full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for treatment of patients.

He was presiding over a meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park to review dengue situation, steps taken for its eradication and betterment of treatment facilities.

The chief minister said there was no room for any leniency in this regard, adding that there was no justification of agitation by the young doctors as treatment of patients was their fundamental responsibility and strike was unbecoming of the nobel profession of doctors.

He ordered for solving the matters with mutual understanding, adding that patients should face no difficulty in their treatment. He said that medical facilities would be further improved in major hospitals of the provincial metropolis and every possible step would be taken for the purpose.

He said that parking of vehicles on road outside the children's hospital created disturbance for patients, their attendants and other visitors.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary SH&ME and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Dengue Technology Punjab Vehicles Road Young Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

54 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

54 minutes ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

54 minutes ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

57 minutes ago

European Commission Confirms Working to Accommodat ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Party Leader Rules Out Military Clash With ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.