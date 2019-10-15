Punjab Chief Minister orders for continuing anti-dengue measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered for continuing anti-dengue surveillance by line departments and giving full attention to indoor and outdoor surveillance along with clinical management of hospitals for treatment of patients.

He was presiding over a meeting at Arfa Software Technology Park to review dengue situation, steps taken for its eradication and betterment of treatment facilities.

The chief minister said there was no room for any leniency in this regard, adding that there was no justification of agitation by the young doctors as treatment of patients was their fundamental responsibility and strike was unbecoming of the nobel profession of doctors.

He ordered for solving the matters with mutual understanding, adding that patients should face no difficulty in their treatment. He said that medical facilities would be further improved in major hospitals of the provincial metropolis and every possible step would be taken for the purpose.

He said that parking of vehicles on road outside the children's hospital created disturbance for patients, their attendants and other visitors.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Secretary SH&ME and others attended the meeting.