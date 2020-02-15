Punjab Chief Minister orders implementing ban on kite-flying strictly

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities concerned to strictly implement the ban on kite-flying.

He also ordered for initiating legal action against those responsible for the killing of a Dolphin squad man due to a kite-string.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He also sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore on the incident.

The CM expressed his displeasure over the incidents of kite-flying despite clear instructions and a ban on kite flying. He said that every possible steps should be taken to prevent such incidents in future.