Punjab Chief Minister Orders Inquiry Into Death Of Accused In Police Custody

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:01 AM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while ordering inquiry into the death of accused Salahuddin Ayyubi in police custody, has also ordered for expediting the enforcement of police reforms in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while ordering inquiry into the death of accused Salahuddin Ayyubi in police custody, has also ordered for expediting the enforcement of police reforms in the province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said that on the directives of Prime Minister, the Police structure would be revamped and upgraded on modern lines . RPO Bahawalpur was tasked to conduct an inquiry into the death. FIR had already been lodged against SHO Mehmoodul Hassan, Investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain.

FIR was registered under Sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Following the incident, the DSP and all three policemen had already been suspended.

The government was using modern technology to take innovative steps to change 'Thana culture', it further said.

With the help of cameras, police barracks and investigation process was being monitored in police stations.

Rules were also being amended regarding release on parole which would benefit over 5000 prisoners.

Punjab government has also made the case registration process much easier.

