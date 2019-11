Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into martyrdom of police officials during an operation in DG Khan and Rajanpur

The CM directed Additional IG (Internal Accountability Branch) Azhar Hameed Khokhar to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days.