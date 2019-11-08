UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Steps For Timely Release Of Vehicles Number Plates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to take immediate steps for timely release of vehicles number plates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to take immediate steps for timely release of vehicles number plates.

He said delay in release of vehicles number plates would not be tolerated.

The chief minister, while presiding over a meeting at his office, said the Excise & Taxation department should expedite work keeping in view difficulties of people.

Usman Buzdar said he would visit the Excise office at Farid Kot House soon to view steps.

He said the DVRS system should be activated and the best enforcement and collection mechanism of property tax should be devised to facilitate people.

The meeting also reviewed implementation of e-toll tax system.

Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, secretary excise and others attended the meeting.

