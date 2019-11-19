UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Orders Strict Action Against Price-hike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:16 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict legal action against those involved in price hike

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict legal action against those involved in price hike.

He was presiding over a meeting of provincial task force on price control at his office. The chief minister expressed strong indignation over failure in taking effective steps for overcoming price hike.

He said that every step should be taken to stabilise the rates of vegetables in markets. The chief minister said that price hike was the issue of common man and implementation of price control mechanism should be ensured, as well.

The CM announced that he would personally check the rates of different commodities and directed the officers concerned to visit the field and monitor the auction process in grain markets. He also asked commissioners through video link about rates of different items.

Provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Chaudhry, administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through the video-link.

