Punjab Chief Minister Pays Surprise Visit To Different Offices

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 07:34 PM

Punjab Chief Minister pays surprise visit to different offices

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday paid surprise visit to different departments and checked attendance of officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday paid surprise visit to different departments and checked attendance of officers.

He inquired the visitors about their problems and issued on spot directions for resolving their problems.

The CM also listened to an elderly woman's complaint and directed to resolve her issue immediately.

Talking on the occasion, he said that such visits helped in getting facts and it was a matter of sanguine that officers were available to serve.

He said that open-door policy would be strictly followed in solving the problems of the common man, adding that the PTI government had brought about changes in the traditional culture of government departments.

