Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a visionary statesman and a leader like him born after centuries

In his message on Quaid's birth anniversary, he said Muhammad Ali Jinnah reached the pinnacle of glory in politics and no fear or attraction could ever deviate him from his principled stance.

The Muslims waged a historical struggle for creation of a separate homeland under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and succeeded in creating an independent Muslim state, he added.

The 'unity, faith and discipline' motto of Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a guarantor of national development.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam had dreamed of developing a peaceful society based on the principles of tolerance and harmony and he wanted to develop Pakistan as an enlightened, tolerant and moderate Islamic state.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to transforming Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state in accordance with the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.