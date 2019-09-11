Punjab Chief Minister pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his death anniversary

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the dream of Muslims of Subcontinent was materialised under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve an independent homeland

In his message, he said, "We are living freely in Pakistan because of the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam." The Quaid-e-Azam was a man of principles and a statesman and establishment of a society based on the principles of tolerance and harmony was his dream.

The Quaid's the message of unity, faith and discipline was a harbinger of national development and Pakistan could get rid of crisis by following the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.