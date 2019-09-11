UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Quaid-e-Azam On His Death Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the dream of Muslims of Subcontinent was materialised under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve an independent homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the dream of Muslims of Subcontinent was materialised under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to achieve an independent homeland.

In his message, he said, "We are living freely in Pakistan because of the struggle of Quaid-e-Azam." The Quaid-e-Azam was a man of principles and a statesman and establishment of a society based on the principles of tolerance and harmony was his dream.

The Quaid's the message of unity, faith and discipline was a harbinger of national development and Pakistan could get rid of crisis by following the principles of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

