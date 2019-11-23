UrduPoint.com
Punjab Chief Minister Pays Tributes To Martyred Pilot Maryam

Sat 23rd November 2019

Punjab Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred pilot Maryam

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that patriotism, bravery and determination of martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtiar was an example for the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that patriotism, bravery and determination of martyred pilot Maryam Mukhtiar was an example for the nation.

In his message on the 4th death anniversary of martyred Maryam Mukhtiar, the CM said that every Pakistani was proud of her and she would remain alive in our hearts.

He said that brave and talented daughters of the nation like Maryam Makhtiar was an asset and ray of hope for the nation.

Pakistani nation was lucky enough to have brave daughters like Maryam Mukhtiar, he added.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

