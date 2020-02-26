Punjab Chief Minister pays tributes to PAF

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paying tributes to the Pakistan Air Force for striking down Indian aircraft on February 27th last year, said that the Pakistan government was celebrating this historic day

In his message on the completion of one year of "Surprise Day" for falling down two Indian fighter aircraft, he said that PAF eagles by destroying two Indian fighter aircraft, compelled India to lick the dust.

Pakistani eagles also apprehended Indian pilot alive, he added.

The day of February 27th was nothing less then repentance andregret for India. "I salute PAF heroes for safeguarding aerialboundaries of our homeland," concluded Sardar Usman Buzdar.